Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have agreed to split custody of their daughter equally.

The sock designer has recently been looking after eight-month-old Dream for four days a week while the reality star has the remaining three, despite the 29-year-old model obtaining a temporary restraining order against her former fiancé on Monday (10.07.17).

Sources close to the former couple told gossip website TMZ they have been operating under the ''loose by consent'' arrangement in which they are entitled to physical custody of the youngster 50 per cent of the time.

The pair are not thought to be planning to go to court to obtain a formal child custody order, but may get their agreement in writing.

Rob was said to be looking after Dream when Chyna was in court being granted the restraining order against him following his recent social media rant against her, and Chyna's allegations the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star has been violent towards her.

The 30-year-old reality star has been ordered to stay 100 yards away from Chyna, and is not allowed to post pictures of their daughter on social media.

Despite their issues with each other, Rob and Chyna can still co-parent their daughter because the judge said ''the court is not in the business of separating biological parents from their children''.

In court documents filed by Chyna, she alleged Rob ''punched'' her and left her ''terrified'' during one incident.

Chyna also claims she once locked herself in the bathroom to get away from Rob after he allegedly tore hinges off the bedroom door.

Rob went on a social media tirade on Wednesday (05.07.17) in which he posted an explicit image of Chyna, 29, and accused her of being unfaithful to him.

In a now-deleted post, he captioned a graphic image: ''This is from Chyna yesterday to me. I never been so disrespected in my life. I just bought her 250K of jewelry yesterday. This woman is so disrespectful and I don't care (sic).''

Rob also shared a video of Chyna appearing to smooch Ferrari True.

He wrote: '''Hahahaha Chyna just sent me this video saying happy 4th of July what a crazy person. Come spend time with your daughter instead of f***ing me and then this dude right after. U need help (sic)''