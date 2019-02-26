Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are ''actively co-parenting''.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star insists he and Chyna, the mother of his two-year-old daughter Dream, are working well together in the ''best interests'' of their little girl.

He wrote on his official Twitter account: ''Angela and I are both actively co-parenting and there are no pending or active custody cases.''

Whilst Chyna added in her own post: ''Robert and I only concern is what's in the best interest of our daughter that we both equally love. Additionally, Robert is a wonderful father to our Dreamy!''

Their comments come just a few weeks after reports surfaced that Rob was ''mad'' at Chyna after she jetted off to Hawaii whilst she was meant to have custody of their daughter Dream.

A source said at the time: ''Chyna planned on having Dream stay with a nanny in LA while she was in Hawaii. Rob is mad because if either parent is out of town, the other parent is supposed to have the option to keep Dream longer. Rob doesn't want Dream to stay alone with a nanny while Chyna parties in Hawaii. This is what he is mad about. She needs to tell him when she won't be in LA so Rob can keep Dream longer. Rob is getting his lawyer involved.''

And Rob's family were concerned that Chyna wasn't ''properly caring for'' Dream.

An insider shared: ''Rob's family always had issues with Chyna. Chyna has long acted like her number one priority isn't raising her kids. This is very hard for Rob's family. They don't feel like Dream is properly cared for when she is with Chyna. They find it to be a sad situation. Dream is the cutest little girl. She is very happy and so much fun to be around. Rob's family just wants Dream to be raised in the best way possible.''