Rob Kardashian's ex-girlfriend Adrienne Bailon leant on his sister Kourtney Kardashian when they broke up.

The 33-year-old star dated the sock designer for two years from 2007 until 2009 and, although she was distraught when they went their separate ways, she has admitted she managed to get over him fairly quickly because his older sibling became her ''break up buddy'' and they partied.

Speaking on her daytime talk show 'The Real', the actress said: ''When I broke up with Rob Kardashian, my breakup buddy was his sister Kourtney, who at the time had broken up with Scott [Disick] for a moment. She was so much fun! I was definitely more the sad one crying at home, and she was like, 'No girl, we are going to go out. We're going to hit the clubs in Hollywood. We're going to have so much fun!' And I needed that because we were both going through the same thing, but we dealt with the breakup differently.''

The couple split up after the 30-year-old reality TV star cheated on her - something he confessed to years later - but she was forced to carry around his name on her bottom.

Adrienne eventually got the tattoo removed in 2013 but getting it in the first is something she deeply regrets.

She explained: ''I don't know what I was thinking.''

Adrienne has since gone on to find love with singer Israel Houghton and the couple got married last year in Paris.

She said recently: ''I genuinely just feel so blessed and grateful. I've honestly never been happier in my entire life.

''I've never felt what I feel right now. I can't even describe what it is, but it's such a peace mixed with total excitement.''

Rob, on the other hand, went on to date Blac Chyna, with whom he has 10-month-old daughter Dream, but they've now separated following a series of public blazing rows.