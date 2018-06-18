Rob Delaney paid a touching tribute to his late son on Father's Day on Sunday (17.06.18).

The 'Catastrophe' actor and his wife Leah's youngest child, two-year-old Henry tragically died of cancer in January and Rob used the special day to share a photo of himself kissing the little boy on his cheek as he held him in his arms in the show.

He wrote: ''This is the first Father's Day since my beautiful Henry died. Love today to all dads & moms who've lost a child.(sic)''

A number of the 41-year-old star's friends reached out to him in response.

Musician Josh Groban wrote: ''Love to you and your family today Rob.''

'Bridesmaids' actor Chris O'Dowd - who has three-year-old Art and 11-month-old Valentine with wife Dawn O'Porter - posted: ''Really thinking of you today. Can't f***ing imagine.(sic)''

And 'Sherlock' actress Amanda Abbington replied: ''Sending you all my love on this difficult day.''

Rob, who has two older sons with Leah, previously spoke of Henry's gruelling medical ordeal after revealing he had passed away.

He posted in February: ''I have very sad news. My two and a half year old son Henry has passed away. Henry had been diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2016, shortly after his first birthday, following persistent vomiting and weight loss. He had surgery to remove the tumor and further treatment through the early part of 2017. Then the cancer returned last autumn and he died in January.

''My wife and Henry's older brothers and I are devastated of course. Henry was a joy. He was smart, funny, and mischievous and we had so many wonderful adventures together, particularly after he'd moved home following fifteen months living in hospitals. His tumor and surgery left him with significant physical disabilities, but he quickly learned sign language and developed his own method of getting from A to B shuffling on his beautiful little bum. His drive to live and to love and to connect was profound.

''I am astonished by the love-in-action displayed by Henry's mom and his brothers. They are why I will endeavor to not go mad with grief. I don't want to miss out on their beautiful lives. I'm greedy for more experiences with them.

''The NHS nurses and doctors and the home carers and charity workers who helped our family survive Henry's illness will be my heroes until the day I die. I am desperately sad right now, but I can say with authority that there is good in this world.''