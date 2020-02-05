Rob Delaney has celebrated 18 years of sobriety.

The 'Catastrophe' star took to Twitter on Tuesday (04.02.20) to mark his teetotal anniversary and, although he was in two minds about sharing his milestone, he felt it was his place to let other addicts know that they can turn their lives around.

He wrote: ''As of today I've been sober for 18 years. I hesitated posting this today but I feel duty-bound to let those who need help with booze or drugs know that there is another way. Thank you to everyone who's helped me along the way.''

The 43-year-old actor previously said his sobriety helped him cope with his son Henry's death in January 2018 after he passed away from a brain tumour.

Referencing the serious car accident he had in 2002 which inspired him to get sober, his post read: ''As of today I've been sober 17 years. 17 years ago I was in jail in a wheelchair. Today I'm not. I am profoundly grateful to the alcoholics who shined a light on the path for me and helped equip me with the skills to live life well. This has been a brutal year for my family and me. Our first year without our son and brother Henry. Had I not been sober it would have been far worse. As it was, I squeaked by. Sobriety allowed me to be a reasonably good dad, husband and worker through it all. (If you average it out. I think.) Sobriety allows me to grieve fully, and grief is an expression of love. Thank you to everyone who has helped me. I can't do it alone.''

Rob and his wife Leah welcomed a baby boy into the world just seven months after Henry's passing. They also have two other sons.

Speaking about the arrival of their baby just a few months after Henry's tragic death, the American actor said: ''We likely would've had a fourth anyway. But I mean, there's mixed feelings.

''It's sort of like they touch each other a little bit, but they almost exist in separate lanes. Having another child in no way, shape or form eases the grief of Henry dying. [But it also] doesn't make our new son any less magical. I want to gobble him up and he deserves our full attention and love, and he grew in the same womb as Henry.''

In 2016, Henry was diagnosed with a brain tumour and although he underwent surgery to remove it in early 2017, the cancer subsequently returned and he passed away from his illness at the start of 2018.