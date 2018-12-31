Rob Delaney's wife Leah gave birth to a son in August.

The 41-year-old comedian announced news of Leah's pregnancy in June - but Rob admitted that the arrival of their new baby ''in no way, shape or form eases the grief'' caused by the death of their two-year-old son Henry, who passed away in January.

Rob - who has two other sons age five and six - told the Sunday Times magazine: ''We likely would've had a fourth anyway. But I mean, there's mixed feelings.

''It's sort of like they touch each other a little bit, but they almost exist in separate lanes. Having another child in no way, shape or form eases the grief of Henry dying.

''[But it also] doesn't make our new son any less magical. I want to gobble him up and he deserves our full attention and love, and he grew in the same womb as Henry.''

In 2016, Henry was diagnosed with a brain tumour and although he underwent surgery to remove it in early 2017, the cancer subsequently returned and he passed away in January.

Meanwhile, Rob recently admitted he spent Christmas Day remembering his son.

The 'Catastrophe' star also said that the period leading up to December 25 had been ''horrible''.

He tweeted: ''Our first Christmas without Henry came & went.

''The day itself was okay, maybe because there were so many horrible, painful days leading up to it; we must have hit our quota or something. We talked about him a lot & included his memory throughout the day. (sic)''

Rob hopes speaking openly about his grief offers some comfort and support to other people in a similar situation.

He added: ''I speak publicly about Henry in an effort to destigmatise grief. My family is sad & in pain because our beautiful 2 year old boy died after a long illness.

''Why wouldn't we be sad? Why wouldn't we be angry and confused?

''Tweets like this aren't therapeutic to me, nor are they 'updates'.

''I just want other bereaved parents & siblings to feel seen/heard/respected/loved.

''And maybe they might help someone not schooled in grief support a friend better. I don't know. (sic)''