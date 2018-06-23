Rob Brydon won't try to crack Hollywood until his kids are older.

The 'Swimming With Men' actor insists his family - three adult children from his first marriage to Martina Jones and sons Tom, 10, and seven-year-old George with wife Claire Holland - are his biggest priority so even though he stars alongside the likes of Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly in the upcoming 'Holmes and Watson', he has no plans to try and take his movie career further for some time.

Asked why he hasn't thought about going to Hollywood, he said: ''I can answer that. I've got five children!

''People seem to think that your career exists in a vacuum and that your life is defined by your work. My life is not defined by my work. The thing that give me greatest pleasure is not work, but when the family is good.

''And I've done enough over there. I've hosted the LA Baftas twice -- did jokes for George Clooney and Julia Roberts -- and it went down well.

''I did a few episodes of an HBO comedy called 'The Brink'. So I've worked in that environment, ticked that box. Maybe one day, when the kids are older, I'll dip in there again.''

The 53-year-old actor is very happy with his life so found it ''hard'' to relate to his 'Swimming with Men' character, depressed accountant Eric, because he doesn't share his ''dissatisfaction''.

He told The Times newspaper: ''The thing that was hard for me was to recognise the character's dissatisfaction.

''Because with my life, and my career, I've got nothing to complain about. I get to do everything that I want to do. So to play someone who's unhappy, and doesn't like his job, and is basically hiding in a pool, that was hard.''