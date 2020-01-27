RJ Mitte wants his own 'Breaking Bad' spin-off show.

The 27-year-old actor thinks it would be great to explore how the family of Bryan Cranston's Walter White coped after it was publicly revealed the mild-mannered science teacher was drug lord Heisenberg - and he'd particularly enjoy it if his character, Walt Jr., had picked up where his dad left off and got involved in a life of crime.

He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre TV column: ''[Walt Jr.] is his father's son in a way of his actions and his moralities of what he's going to do would be right for his family.

''I think for us it would be a very hard life after what Heisenberg did to his family and I think that stigma would carry.

''But I would like to see Walt Jr. being a gangster.''

RJ previously predicted he thought his character would turn detective to hunt down his father, before Heisenberg's death was confirmed when spin-off movie 'El Camino' - which chronicled what happened to Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman in the immediate aftermath of the 'Breaking Bad' final - was released last October.

Asked what he thought would have happened to the character when the show ended, he said: ''Walt escapes capture, Jesse came back to Walt after the whole shootout, Walt and Jesse disappear for five years, and Walt Jr. is still living with his sister, almost in like DEA housing.

''Then Walt Jr. pretty much joins the DEA and is hunting after his father, He kind of takes Hank's role where Hank left off. My idea is that he's trying to go out, find what happened to Hank and go after Jesse and Walt.''