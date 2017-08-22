RJ Mitte still lives with his mother because he's not ''financially stable'' to move out.

The 'Breaking Bad' actor has admitted he'd love nothing more than to find a wife, build up their own home and start a family but, despite his on-screen success, he doesn't feel like his bank account is flourishing enough at the moment to do so.

Speaking to The Times newspaper's Times2 supplement, he said: ''I love kids but I'm not financially stable enough at the moment ...

''A lot of people tell me I need to get rid of my mum and not have her be part of my life, but I've always fought for that. I've taken care of her this far. Why abandon her now? She's always been there for me and I've always been there for her.''

And, although the 25-year-old hunk would like to settle down in the near future, he's decided to stay away from any potential relationships at the moment because he's just come out of a romance with his girlfriend and he stills feels hurt by the break up.

He explained: ''I'm done. My heart can't take much more. Relationships are hard. It's rough out there. Every relationship I've ever been in had felt like work. The last one I thought I had something special for a minute. And then it all went horribly wrong.''

And the heartthrob thinks his failure in the romance department will lead to him becoming an ''angry old'' man - but he doesn't care if that's how he's portrayed.

He said: ''I try to be generous and nice, but I'm not always happy, I'm not always smiling. I know that I'm going to be an angry old bastard by the time I'm 65. Zero f**ks given.''

But RJ has every right to have down days as he's been battling with Cerebral Palsy (CP) since he was three years old and, although he no longer needs to wear a leg brace and barely stumbles on his words, he has good and bad episodes.

He said: ''With CP, everything I do is a conscious effort. Sometimes I think: 'Do I want to talk today or do I want to be physical? I have to pick one or the other. I play my CP down but as I kid I went through a lot of pain and suffering.''