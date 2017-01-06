Stars including Riz Ahmed, Emmy Rossum and Priyanka Chopra have paid tribute to actor Om Puri following his death.
The Indian actor, best known for his role in 1999 comedy East is East, passed away at the age of 66 on Friday (06Jan17) after suffering a heart attack at his home in Mumbai.
Stars of Bollywood and Hollywood took to Twitter to remember him, including Rogue One: A Star Wars Story actor Ahmed, who shared a picture of himself and Puri posing for the camera, writing in the caption, "RIP Om Puri. Transcended boundaries, an icon in both Bollywood and the West, + a true gent. Thanks for ur magic Om-ji (sic)."
Rossum recalled working with Puri on 2001 indie film Happy Now when she posted: "Rest in peace, Om Puri. A lovely person & great talent. He was so kind to me on a film we did in Wales 15 years ago. I will never forget him."
Bollywood actress and Quantico star Chopra simply wrote, "The end of an era .... The legacy lives on.. RIP #OmPuri."
Many Indian actors took to Twitter as well, such as Amitabh Bachchan, who tweeted, "Shocked to learn of OM PURI Ji's passing just now.. a dear friend a lovable colleague and an exceptional talent .. in grief !" and Anil Kapoor, who wrote, "An actor, a teacher, a friend & a great soul #OmPuri ji. Filled with passion for his craft & innocence in his heart. We will miss him."
Puri starred in many Indian films including Ardh Satya, Paar and Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro but is best known globally for his roles in English-language films such as East is East, The Hundred-Foot Journey, and Charlie Wilson's War.
With the tagline "A Star Wars Story", this first spin-off from the saga isn't actually...
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is a standalone Star Wars film which acts as...
The Galaxy is on the brink of a major war being won by dangerous rulers...
It's been nine years since Matt Damon and Paul Greengrass collaborated on The Bourne Ultimatum,...
Jason Bourne comes as the fifth instalment in the revival of Bourne to our screens...
We all know the story of Luke Skywalker and the legendary Jedi and rebels who...
Jason Bourne is used to living in the shadows. Since uncovering the wrongdoings of operation...
Jake Gyllenhaal discusses the great lengths he went through to prepare for his role in...
A gently comical undertone makes this thriller even creepier than expected, bolstered by sharp writing...
Lou Bloom is a hard-working budding journalist whose deep obsession with his career has rendered...
Martin and Claudia are two lawyers who were formerly in a relationship. They are roped...
A terrific story is compromised by the demands of commercial filmmaking, adding action-thriller scenes to...