The Indian actor, best known for his role in 1999 comedy East is East, passed away at the age of 66 on Friday (06Jan17) after suffering a heart attack at his home in Mumbai.

Stars of Bollywood and Hollywood took to Twitter to remember him, including Rogue One: A Star Wars Story actor Ahmed, who shared a picture of himself and Puri posing for the camera, writing in the caption, "RIP Om Puri. Transcended boundaries, an icon in both Bollywood and the West, + a true gent. Thanks for ur magic Om-ji (sic)."

Rossum recalled working with Puri on 2001 indie film Happy Now when she posted: "Rest in peace, Om Puri. A lovely person & great talent. He was so kind to me on a film we did in Wales 15 years ago. I will never forget him."

Bollywood actress and Quantico star Chopra simply wrote, "The end of an era .... The legacy lives on.. RIP #OmPuri."

Many Indian actors took to Twitter as well, such as Amitabh Bachchan, who tweeted, "Shocked to learn of OM PURI Ji's passing just now.. a dear friend a lovable colleague and an exceptional talent .. in grief !" and Anil Kapoor, who wrote, "An actor, a teacher, a friend & a great soul #OmPuri ji. Filled with passion for his craft & innocence in his heart. We will miss him."

Puri starred in many Indian films including Ardh Satya, Paar and Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro but is best known globally for his roles in English-language films such as East is East, The Hundred-Foot Journey, and Charlie Wilson's War.