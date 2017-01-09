Roche and the Little Mix singer split and ended their engagement, which began with an onstage proposal at an Ed Sheeran gig, in November (16), and now the pop star has been spotted locking lips with former The Voice U.K. contestant Vicki Gordon.

The couple reportedly met up backstage at a British pantomime featuring Roche's dad Shane Ritchie.

"Vicki had a friend in the panto in Southampton and she ended up meeting Jake after the show," a source tells The Sun. "They hit it off straight away and bonded over their recent break-ups, as she had split from her boyfriend days earlier.

"Jake was being a real gentleman, telling her she was a gorgeous girl and giving her loads of confidence. At the end of the night they kissed, exchanged numbers and he even offered to drive her back home to London."