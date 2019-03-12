Rixton are now known as Push Baby.

Jake Roche and co were dropped by their label Interscope (Universal), who they'd been signed to since their debut album 'Let The Road' - which featured the number one single 'Me And My Broken Heart' - was released in 2015, last August.

But the band - completed by Lewi Morgan, Danny Wilkin and Charley Bagnall - are now working with Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande's manager Scooter Braun under his SB Projects, and are starting afresh with the new name.

The band will kickstart their new chapter with the release of their comeback single 'The Running Jump', with more material set to follow.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''Rixton only ever managed to get one album out and it peaked at just No19.

''They still believe they have huge potential though so they have decided to rebrand the band entirely.

''Over the past four years they've created Push Baby and have started working on new material including a song called 'The Running Jump'.

''They're really hoping this is going to be the start of something big.''

The band have also rebranded their YouTube and Jake - whose parents are soap star Shane Richie and 'Loose Women' panellist Coleen Nolan - quipped that he hoped news of their new name will bring up their details rather than childbirth.

He wrote on their profile: ''Hopefully by the time anybody is reading this, the search results of Push Baby will be more than just women giving birth.''

Rixton attempted a comeback in December 2016, with the release of 'I Swear She'll Be The Death Of Me', which they released on Soundcloud, and was believed to have been about Jake's split from Little Mix star Jesy Nelson.

Scooter helped launch their career by adding them as the main support act for 'No Tears Left to Cry' singer Ariana in America in 2015.