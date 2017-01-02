In photos obtained by Daily Mail Online, the baby girl, who is the daughter of the Hollywood star's son Chet, was seen being carried by her mother as she ran errands on 13 December(16) in California.

Chet, who is the son of Hanks and wife Rita Wilson, hit headlines when In Touch Weekly magazine reported he was the father of an eight-month-old daughter - whose name has not been revealed - following a relationship with a woman called Tiffany.

"You can tell straight away that it's Tom's granddaughter," a source told Daily Mail Online: "The similarities between her and Tom are incredible. They both have the same high forehead."

Forrest Gump star Tom and wife Rita have welcomed the new granddaughter, who was reportedly born in April (16), according to a report by In Touch.

Rapper and drug counsellor Chet confirmed he had a daughter earlier this month on Instagram, and credited the tot for helping him to turn his life around and get sober after years of battling drug addiction.

"I want to share something today because it's about to be shared anyway in the press, which is the fact that I have a daughter. I do have a daughter, she's the best thing that’s ever happened to me, she's the reason why I turned my life around and got sober. I've been sober - for over a year and a half - from everything,” he posted.

While he didn't confirm the identity of the baby's mum at the time, he has praised her on social media as an "excellent mother" and "one of the nicest people I know”.