Rita Wilson is celebrating her ''continued good health'' after becoming a ''survivor'' of coronavirus.

The 63-year-old singer-and-actress and her husband Tom Hanks were diagnosed with the respiratory illness, which is also known as Covid-19, earlier this month while in Australia but they are now on the mend and Rita spent Sunday (29.03.20) reflecting on the ''blessings'' she's received over the years because the date had particular significance for her.

Rita first recalled how she was given the all-clear from breast cancer on 29 March, 2015.

She wrote on Instagram: ''This date, March 29, represents a time of great happiness. I was on Broadway starring with Larry David in his play 'Fish In The Dark' before finding out I had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

''March 29 also marks five years of being cancer free after having had a bilateral mastectomy. I am so thankful for my health, for the doctors, nurses, friends and family who got me through that time.

''You, online friends, also need to be thanked because your prayers and optimism were felt deeply. And, so thankful for the blessings God has bestowed on me, then and now.''

And last year, the 'Jingle All the Way' actress received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the same day she also released a new album.

She continued: ''One year ago on March 29, I was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a street, that as a child, I'd walk on an read all the names of the stars I admired, never believing one day my name would be on one of those stars.

''And one year ago today, I released my fourth album, 'Halfway to Home'. Every day I get to make music is a gift. So much has happened musically in that one year. So much goodness.(sic)''

As she celebrated her own good health, Rita urged her followers to do the same.

She added: ''All of this would not be possible without good health. So, today, March 29, I am celebrating the beauty of this life, the blessings God has given , and my continued good health, even now as a COVID 19 survivor. Please take a moment today to acknowledge the amazing creation your bodies are and to thank it for doing so much.(sic)''

Rita and Tom, also 63, returned to Los Angeles via private jet a few weeks ago after spending two weeks in self-isolation in Australia.

The 'Saving Mr. Banks' star tweeted: ''Hey, Folks... We're home now and, like the rest of America, we carry on with sheltering in place and social distancing. Many, many thanks to everyone in Australia who looked after us. Their care and guidance made possible our return to the USA. And many thanks to all of you who reached out with well wishes. Rita and I so appreciate it. Hanx.''

The pair spent weeks in isolation in Australia before flying home and Tom was reportedly spotted doing a celebratory dance at the airport after landing.