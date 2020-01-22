Rita Wilson has shaded her former make up artist after he failed to show up for a big event.

The 63-year-old actress - who has been married to Tom Hanks for 32 years - was left speechless earlier this month when her employee was a no show before the Golden Globes.

Luckily, her latest addition to her glam squad was right on time to help her get ready ahead of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on Sunday (19.01.20) night.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Rita posted a behind-the-scenes look at her ensemble and sniped: ''Thank you @adriana_tesler for the glam and for always being on time.''

The 'Sleepless in Seattle' star kicked off awards season with her husband at the Golden Globes (05.01.20), where Tom received the Cecil B. DeMille award.

However, one hour before the red carpet was set to begin, Rita announced to her Twitter followers that she was facing a wardrobe malfunction.

She wrote: ''My hair and makeup person is one hour and twenty minutes late.''

Followed by an update: ''Hair and makeup still not here. Trying to be zen.''

She also explained how she had booked the artist back in September to ensure everything would go smoothly on the night.

After waiting for an hour and a half, Rita took to Instagram to show her fans just how glamorous Hollywood really is.

She snapped a selfie showing her natural face and half curled hair and wrote: ''What you look like when your hair and makeup person for the @goldenglobes is one and a half hours late even though you booked him in September. Will leave one hour to do hair and makeup.''

A host of famous faces came out to support the 'Runaway Bride' star including Julianne Moore and Chrissy Teigen.

Julianne commented on her post: ''Omg I feel u. (sic)''

Whilst Chrissy was determined to uncover the mystery makeup guru.

The 'Lip Sync Battle' star wrote on Twitter: ''I cannot go on until I know who, I have no life.''