Rita Wilson thought it was ''wonderful'' for her husband Tom Hanks to be honoured at the Golden Globe awards.

The 63-year-old singer-and-actress was by the side of the 'Toy Story 4' actor as he walked the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton hotel on Sunday (05.01.20) and she admitted seeing the screen legend receive the Cecil B. de Mille award in recognition of his career achievements was a cause for celebration for their whole family.

She told E! News: ''I really feel that we have to have these celebrations in our lives.

''Everybody's got ups and downs, but when the time comes around and we get to celebrate something - particularly his body of work - I think it's wonderful. It's wonderful for Tom and it's wonderful for our family.''

But Tom, also 63, insisted his career wouldn't be possible without his supportive family.

He added: ''Although I'm up here because I have left the family for months at a time. Thank goodness for them!''

During his acceptance speech, the 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood' star - who frequently grew emotional as he spoke but blamed his tears on feeling ill with a cold - paid tribute to his wife and their children for their love and support.

He gushed: ''A man is blessed, a man is blessed with a family sitting down in front like that.

''A wife who is fantastic in every way, who has taught me what love is... Five kids who are braver and stronger and wiser than their old man, and a loving group of people who have put away with me being away months and months at a time.

''Of course, otherwise I wouldn't be standing here if they didn't have to put up with that. I can't tell you how much your love means to me.''