Rita Ora has collaborated with Chris Martin on her new album.

The Coldplay frontman has written a song for the 26-year-old star's long-awaited second album, which is due in November after years of wanting to work together.

A source told the Daily Star newspaper: ''Rita has been friends with Chris for years. She was their opening act on tour. They have always wanted to work together.''

The duo sparked romance rumours back in 2016 when they were spotted out together, but they were simply working on music.

The 'Hymn For The Weekend' hitmaker joins the cluster of superstars that Rita has teamed up with for her comeback record, having penned her single 'Your Song' with Ed Sheeran and not forgetting that 2 Chainz, MO and Charli XCX also contributed.

And a new album might not be all we get from the actress and pop star.

After having a taste of the film industry after portraying Mia Grey in the 'Fifty Shades...' franchise, Rita recently revealed she has been working on a movie project in her spare time, and dreams of not only writing and producing a tale for the big screen, but also writing and recording the soundtrack.

She said: ''I'd love to do a film. I've been writing one like secretly.

''It's really early, early days obviously so my dream is to one day co-produce, co-write, do the soundtrack and just do something behind the scenes.''

Rita's grandfather, Besim Sahatciu, was a Kosovo Albanian screenwriter and director of theatre, film and TV and, before his death in 2005, his granddaughter said he wanted her to work the movie business.

She said: ''My grandfather was so awesome. He used to make factual movies and I remember because when he passed away he was like 'All I ever wanted you to do was do movies'.

''And now I'm doing them, it's so cute. So I know he's watching.''