Rita Ora will release her second album this year.

The 27-year-old star released her debut record 'Ora' in 2012 but the follow-up has been plagued by delays, including a split from her record label Roc Nation, and she insists that the new album will be out in 2018.

She told The Sun: ''It's definitely going to come out this year, and I say that because my journey's been so up and down that if it's not out this year, I will literally go mad.

''I've just put out single after single after single.''

Rita previously admitted she went through a ''rollercoaster of emotions'' after going her separate ways from Roc Nation and it left her struggling to put out new music.

She said: ''I had a bit of an issue, publicly, with putting out music which got me really, really, kind of devastated, and I was really down, and then I was really angry, and then I was really frustrated, and then I was really happy that it was happening ... It was all these emotions, so my album is definitely a rollercoaster of emotions ... I'm still crazy, like, I still love to go out and party. Everyone who knows me knows that I love to have a good time, but I wanted this album to also be [something] you could put on and vibe with your friends. There's a lot of ups and downs, but I'm very, very proud of it.''

And Rita believes that her return to the music industry has really gathered pace over the past year, starting with the launch of her singles 'Your Song' and 'Anywhere'.

She said: ''It's so awesome because in 2017, I actually released two songs before the year was

''It's really, really kind of coming together. It's nice to see that my music - which is my passion - is really there and kind of ... I wouldn't be able to be here today if it wasn't for that.''