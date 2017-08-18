Rita Ora had to wear a protective cast to present the latest 'Boy Band' live show.

The 'I Will Never Let You Down' hitmaker has suffered a foot injury of some sorts, but she didn't let it put her off hosting the ABC talent series as she took to the stage with her silver sequinned outfit covering her brace.

Posting a short video before the programme aired on her Instagram Stories, she said: ''We're going live ... nothing is going to stop me.''

Following the show, a joyful Rita was all smiles after completing filming, despite her injury.

In another clip, she said: ''We did it, oh!''

She then lifted up her silver outfit to show off her cast.

The 26-year-old star later dubbed herself ''Hobble Ora'' as she posted a series of images of herself watching the programme back, and laughing at her foot issue.

She captioned one picture: ''Hobble ora lol on @boybandabc right now (sic)''

And on another she wrote: ''hahahaha (sic)''

Rita clearly expected to be taking to the 'Boy Band' stage holding onto a walking aid as she took to her Instagram beforehand to inform fans she had a ''cane'' ready to use.

She wrote: ''Got my Foot and my Cane - ready for the show tonight (sic)''

It's not known quite how Rita hurt her foot, or the extent of the injury.

ABC series 'Boy Band' is currently in its debut season, hosted by Rita and sees judges Nick Carter, Emma Bunton and Timbaland searching for wannabes who have the talent and ability to make up a new five-piece guy group.