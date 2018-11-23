Rita Ora is nervous about unveiling her new album 'Phoenix'.

The 27-year-old singer finally released the long-awaited follow-up to her 2012 self-titled debut today (23.11.18) and while it's ''very exciting'' having the record out there for her fans to enjoy, she admitted she is hoping everyone likes the finished collection.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column at a special launch event earlier this week, she said: ''It's nerve-racking but very exciting too.

''I'm proud of it, but I've done all I can so I just hope people like it. It's great to get to this point and have my family here to share it with me as it's a big moment for us all - I couldn't be happier.''

Rita was joined by famous friends at the event, and a fortune teller was on hand - although she wasn't set on finding out her future.

She teased: ''I'm not going in there. I sort of want to, but I'm not going to risk it in case I don't like what she says.''

The album release comes as the star has had to defend herself over lip-syncing following backlash over her Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade performance in New York City on Thursday (22.11.18).

Lithuanian singer Simonna tweeted: ''We all know that Rita Ora can sing! Don't be so quick to judge! Idk, but it's possible that tv streaming was late or she was getting different playback or that the sound she was hearing in her headphone was different from what we heard. #MacysParade (sic)''

In response, Rita tweeted: ''Exactly!! You got that right! You know this girl doesn't lip sync it's not my world! Now let me go find some turkey!! (sic)''

The British star subsequently received support from Macy's, which explained the reasons for Rita's much-maligned performance.

The company said on the micro-blogging platform: ''During today's NBC broadcast of the #MacysParade several recording artists experienced technical difficulties that negatively impacted their performance. We apologize and want fans to know these issues were out of the artist's control. (sic)''