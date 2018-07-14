British beauty Rita Ora has revealed she dreams of one day starring in a horror movie.
Rita Ora would ''love'' to star in a horror movie.
The 27-year-old beauty - who has previously appeared in the '50 Shades' franchise - has revealed she would jump at the chance to appear in more films, even though music remains her first priority.
She shared: ''I actually had my first acting role at the age of eleven in the movie 'Spivs'. I love acting. Acting is pretty much like a performance too!''
Asked more specifically about the types of roles she's seeking, Rita explained that she would ''love to do a horror movie''.
However, the British star subsequently admitted she'd need to see what parts are offered to her in the coming years.
She told MailOnline: ''I would definitely have to wait and see what roles I get offered. It's all based on that. But yes, definitely something I would love to do more in the future.''
Despite this, Rita remains passionate about recording and performing new material.
And the blonde beauty explained that she feeds off the energy of her fans.
She said: ''I usually just rely on having all my fans out there at my concerts. If there's a lot of them, I feed off their energy to overcome nerves.
''I do have my moments of doubt like everyone else but I just focus on the buzz and the excitement from the crowd.''
Rita revealed she is especially proud of the songs she's written, explaining that they carry a more personal meaning to her.
Citing one song in particular, she said: ''I'm really proud of all the songs I write. I usually get a good response from fans when I'm performing.
'''Stronger' is a new song which is really personal to me and based on my personal experiences. I'm proud of it. The song actually took me two hours to write because I knew what I was feeling.''
