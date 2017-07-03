Rita Ora's dream collaboration would be with Gwen Stefani.

The 'RIP' hitmaker has done tracks with the likes of Charli XCX, Calvin Harris, Tinie Tempah and Iggy Azalea, but she is desperate to team up with the No Doubt singer and has confessed she is her ''stalker''.

Speaking to Becca Dudley for an episode of MTV ASKS Rita Ora, which airs tonight (03.07.17) at 10pm, she said: ''I think I'd love to collaborate, I've been saying this from the start is Gwen Stefani because she's like my idol. I've actually met her a few times and she knows that I say her name in every interview and she thinks I'm a crazy person. Like a crazy stalker, which I am and I fully admit.''

Meanwhile, Rita revealed that her new single 'Your Song' was sent to her by her pal Ed Sheeran and producer Steve Mac via email.

She said: ''Yes, so, this was written by Ed Sheeran and Steve Mac and it got sent to me through an email because I've been mates with Ed for a really long time and I've always wanted to work with him, but we've never really found the right time. ''

The 26-year-old pop star also worked with rapper 2-Chainz on her long-awaited second album, and admitted she relishes spending time with the hip-hop star.

She spilled recently: ''I love him.

''It's the best friendship ever. He's the coolest in the world. People are so ­surprised but me and him are actually friends. He's like my homey.''

The buxom blonde said she's a fan of his music and is glad they finally got to work together on her new album.

She continued: ''He knows so much and I guess he has lived through a lot. He's one of my favourite rappers in the world so I'm happy we finally got to do something.''