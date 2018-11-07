Rita Ora uses cold face rollers as part of her beauty regime.

The 27-year-old singer has admitted that she keeps rollers in the fridge to soothe her face as part of her skincare routine, and best friend Cara Delevingne agrees that the secret to glowing skin is to use something cold such as ice or cooling gel.

When asked on 'This Morning' about their beauty hacks, Cara said: ''Ice, ice, baby. Maybe a cooling gel.''

Rita continued: ''Anything cold really helps me... I put things in the fridge like these [face] rollers that I've got and I roll my face sometimes and it really really helps. And if you don't have that, maybe use a spoon or something, those work too.''

Cara also revealed that she thinks it's important to ''let your skin breathe'' by not wearing make-up everyday - and the 'Anywhere' hitmaker agreed that it is vital to remove your make-up and cleanse your face everyday.

Cara said: ''When you're used to wearing makeup a lot, and suddenly you're like 'wow' and suddenly I don't recognise myself, so I think it's important for people to take days when they just don't wear it.

''Because it's important to let your skin breathe, but also, that's just who you are and that's beautiful enough as it is... it's nice to wear makeup but it's also nice to not.''

Rita added: ''I always wash my face no matter what time it is in the night that I get home. I always take all my makeup off and moisturise - extremely intensely.

''Every sort of oil I can possibly find, I just put on my face. I'm like [shouting to Cara], 'One second, I've just got a mask on' and Cara's like, 'Again?'''.