Rita Ora urinated in a bin in her dressing room at Radio 1's Big Weekend last week.

The 'Your Song' hitmaker wowed the crowd with her energetic set at the music extravaganza, held at Burton Constable Hall in East Yorkshire, but, in order to keep her impressive white cheerleader-inspired attire and hair and make-up a surprise for fans until she went on stage, she opted to pee in a waste container in her private space.

Her close friend Nick Grimshaw explained on his radio 'Breakfast Show' on Friday (02.06.17): ''She has this dressing room and I did want to go and say hi to her. It's chaotic and she really needed a wee but she didn't want anyone to see her hair or anyone to see her outfit, she wanted to reveal it all on stage.

''So Rita decided the best thing to do is to take a wee in her bin in the dressing room and it's like a plastic bin and her hair was down to her waist.''

But the 26-year-old singer couldn't relieve herself in private as she needed a whole host of people around her to ensure she didn't pee on her long extensions.

Nick added: ''Two people had to hold her hair up, the hair didn't get damp, they held it above her head very highly by two people, so that's four arms full of hair.

''And she just took a wee whilst talking to me, and it was as if everyone in there was like 'this is what happens, she just wees in a bin.'

''She's taking a squat, naked by the way, like full on naked! And everyone's holding her hair and she's squatting going: 'So Grim what time am I on stage then?' ''

The 32-year-old radio DJ was then lumbered with the task of discarding the wee.

He explained: ''I was like, 'No, you've got to get the wee out or it's going to smell in here.' So I decided I should be the one to get the wee out of the bin, take it to the toilet and pour it out there. So I took the bin, I took it outside and I thought this should be easy, I'll pour it on the grass. And that was my Sunday afternoon.''