Rita Ora has ''upped her security about 200 per cent'' since her house was burgled.
The 'I Will Never Let You Down' hitmaker was really shaken up when an intruder break into her home and admits the ordeal still affects her even today.
She said: ''It still affects me, even today, going to sleep and things like that because just knowing that there was a stranger in your home is never really a nice feeling. It was harder for my sister also because she had the actual face-to-face encounter with the robber so it was difficult to get over that and we did the court cases and things, yeah, which was really scary.
''It was awful and you're in a home that you've made yourself that you now know isn't safe, so I've definitely upped my security about 200 per cent ... It's helped me actually talking about it to be honest, to kind of like get the scariness away from it.''
The 26-year-old singer was glad she could talk about what happened as it helped her to start coming to terms with it.
She added to The Sun's Bizarre Life podcast: ''Everybody needs a bit of quiet space in their brain and this job there's a lot of go, go, go. You're in a different country and different this and different that and it's normal for a girl to really kind of lose control sometimes mentally when your life is moving so much and I talk about it openly because I know I'm not the only one that goes through it.
''It's like a girl stressing about her studies, it's like it's a normal thing to happen to someone, which I didn't know was normal until recently, so yeah, you get your ups and downs - but the ups are great.''
