Chart-topping pop star Rita Ora has admitted she understands why her single 'Girls' sparked a controversy.
Rita Ora understands why her single 'Girls' sparked outrage.
The 28-year-old singer's track was widely criticised, with members of the LGBT community accusing Rita of trivialising lesbian relationships, but she's insisted that was never her intention and that, at the time, most people weren't aware she's bisexual.
Rita - who featured on the single alongside Cardi B, Charli XCX and Bebe Rexha - told the 'What's The Tee' podcast: ''When I was younger I was very experimental - in my late teens, early 20s - so I wanted to make a song about girls who may have been confused about who they are.''
Rita understands why she was accused of ''using the culture'' for her own financial benefit.
However, Rita ''forgot'' that the public weren't aware that she's bisexual.
She said: ''When it came out I think people looked at it, because they didn't know about my experience, like I was using the culture - which was understandable.
''I never looked at it like that because I knew I'd experienced it. But I forgot that nobody else knew that.''
Last year, Rita revealed she's already snubbed the chance to write an autobiography.
The pop singer - who has also starred in the '50 Shades' franchise - worries she would lose some of her showbiz pals if she were to make their escapades public.
She confessed: ''I have had an amazing life but I feel like I've just started.
''I have the best stories for days. But I feel like if I write them in a book, nobody would be my friend anymore. If I do it, it will be nameless, and what's the point of sharing the story?''
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
They say that marriage can sometimes destroy a couple's sexual chemistry - but that is...
When Ana and Christian had their first fateful meeting, neither party knew much about the...
Slick direction and meaty performances may be enough for some viewers, but this boxing drama's...
The life of a boxer has never been easy, but for heavyweight champion, Billy Hope...
After all the hype, it's impossible not to expect steam from this adaptation of E.L....
When reserved college girl Anastasia Steele meets mysterious businessman Christian Grey for an interview, she...
Sometimes, a single favour to a friend can end up changing you entirely. When a...
Budding journalist and college student Anastasia Steele has never been the adventurous type in any...
Anastasia Steele is a shy college student who is forced to interview an enigmatic entrepreneur...
When young college student Anastasia Steele meets a mysterious wealthy businessman named Christian Grey, she...
Made in America Festival is an annual music event founded by rapper and businessman Jay-Z...