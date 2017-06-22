Rita Ora will release her second album in November - five years after her debut.

The 26-year-old singer hasn't released a studio venture since her debut record 'Ora' hit the shelves in 2012, but the star has finally announced plans to put out a long awaited second album later this year.

Speaking during an Instagram live session on Thursday (22.06.17), the 'I Will Never Let You Down' hitmaker said: ''I was going crazy not being able to put music out, I am happy to do that and knowing you guys are still there makes me so happy.

''The album is going to come out in November and it's going to be major. I've been working on it for ages. There's some amazing people on it and amazing surprises.

''I didn't even tell you guys ... It's the first time I've told you. It's also coming the month of my birthday.''

The release of Rita's follow-up album was held back by her lengthy legal battle with former record label Roc Nation, after she sued them for delaying her record and refusing to take her phone calls. Roc Nation then counter-sued the star for breaking her recording contract.

The two parties reached a settlement in May 2016, and the 'Hot Right Now' singer then signed a deal with Atlantic Records before getting to work on new music.

Recently, the beauty admitted that although she spent years trying to emulate her mother Vera's ''unbreakable spirit'', she now uses songwriting to expose her vulnerabilities.

She said: ''I always thought I had to be this kind of unbreakable person, just because my mum is - she's so strong - and as a woman, I've always thought I had to be like that.

''I really realised in songwriting, the more open you are the better it is for you, it's really like therapy.''

Rita Ora's as yet untitled second album will be released in November this year.