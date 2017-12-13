Rita Ora will follow in the footsteps of pal Charli XCX by recruiting a star-studded cast for her new music video.

The pop babes previewed a live version of their duet called 'Girls' at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend in Hull earlier this year, and the 'Your Song' hitmaker has revealed her plans to get her fellow female musician friends to join forces for the girl power promo.

Rita told The Sun newspaper: ''I have a really cool song called 'Girls' that has all my girls in the industry that I'm friends with, that I love.

''And they're on the video, too.

''It's going to be all about females.''

It comes after Charli said she's eager to direct the video, after she enjoyed being in charge of the visuals for her song 'Boys'.

Charli - who recently unveiled her third mixtape 'Pop2' - said previously: ''It's a strong possibility that I could shoot a video for Rita's next single, it's up to her really as it's her song.''

And Rita, 27, has even been sharing her own plans with Charli for the promo.

The 'After the Afterparty' said: ''She's been sending me ideas for the video which are so cool, she has a vision for it.

''It's always cool and easier working with your friends and people that you respect.''

Despite spending hours in movie studios, the singer has no desire to get in front of the lens and become an actress.

She added: ''I wouldn't go into acting, I prefer being behind the camera.''

Charli's 'Boys' video saw her get a load of famous hunks into one space including Joe Jonas, Diplo, Carl Barat of The Libertines, Tinie Tempah, Charlie Puth, Bring Me The Horizon rocker Oli Sykes and Panic! At The Disco's Brendan Urie.