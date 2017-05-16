Rita Ora is set to host a new ABC reality series entitled 'Boy Band'.

The 26-year-old singer has been announced as the host of the new reality talent show which will see talent from across America compete to become a member of the next big music group.

Whilst Rita will be serving as the presenter for the show, former Spice Girl Emma Bunton and Backstreet Boys vocalist Nick Carter will assume the role of ''architects'' - the experts who will guide the contestants throughout their journey.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 10-episode season begins with ''thousands of talented male vocalists auditioning to land one of 18 spots in three bands''.

In order to stay in the competition, the hopefuls must impress the architects, who will shuffle the contestants around each week to find the best combination of voices. Architects will also be responsible for critiquing each band's performance and will decide which contestants will face eviction each week.

The two hopefuls who find themselves up for eviction must perform solo songs, and the final vote as to who goes home will be made by the public.

Rita's job as host comes after she also took on hosting duties for the most recent season of 'America's Next Top Model', and although original host Tyra Banks will return to her role for the next season, Rita admitted being on the show was the ''most fun'' she's had.

She said: ''It is probably one of the funnest experiences I've ever had. Being obsessed with fashion and having the chance to really find the next superstar is so exciting. It's like having the power ... the hands to really change someone's life.''

For ABC, 'Boy Band' - which was ordered to series in March - comes as their second upcoming reality talent show after they recently secured the rights to 'American Idol' after Fox dropped the show in April last year.

'Boy Band' will premiere on ABC on June 22.