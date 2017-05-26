Rita Ora has revealed a studio session with Justin Bieber could lead to a collaboration in the future.
Rita Ora and Justin Bieber could be set to release a song together.
The 26-year-old singer recently teased a studio session with the pop superstar from her Snapchat account, and although she claimed the pair haven't officially made any music together there is the potential for a track to be recorded.
Speaking to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre editor Dan Wootton for his 'Bizarre Life' podcast, about their studio time, she said: ''That was actually a random night at Soho House in Los Angeles and we saw a piano and were lucky enough to get a little lock-in.
''I mean you know, we've done stuff in the studio here and there but like, nothing has been really finished.
Meanwhile, the 'I Will Never Let You Down' hitmaker also revealed she takes inspiration from Queen of Pop Madonna and says the 58-year-old megastar has become her mentor.
She said: ''She really does take people under her wing in the best way possible.
''I think that every step that I take with her has always been such a progressive one, you know, and you always learn from a woman like that.''
The blonde beauty dropped new single 'Your Song' today (26.05.17) - her first track in two years - which features Ed Sheeran and revealed collaborating with the 26-year-old flame-haired hunk was an ''amazing thing''.
She said: ''Ed was asking about the album and I just said 'You know, I'd really love my friends to be involved.'
''He sent me an idea of the record when it was really scratched and I said, 'This is amazing, I'd love to work on it', and then we both went into the studio and collaborated on it in London with Steve Mac, the producer, who is also amazing.''
The buxom blonde also claimed her departure from Jay- Z's record label Roc Nation last year was a ''respectful separation'' despite rumours saying otherwise.
She said: ''It is a very respectful separation and there is no blood whatsoever, 150 per cent.
''I'd hug Beyoncé if we bumped into each other. There is always just smiles and love, I mean from every direction, honestly.''
