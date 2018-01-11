Rita Ora has channelled her frustration towards her former record label boss Jay-Z into new song 'Soul Survivor'.

The 'Anywhere' singer has called out the Roc Nation label owner on the track, which features on her second studio LP - the follow-up 2012's 'Ora' - and anyone else who didn't believe in her at the very start of her career.

The 27-year-old pop star settled a bitter six-month legal battle with the label in June 2016.

She was being sued for $2.4 million by the '99 Problems' rapper's company because they believed she had breached the terms of her contract.

However, the lawsuit was settled and the blonde beauty signed with Atlantic Records.

Speaking about the track, she said: ''It's all based on what people stopped me from doing a few years ago to where I am now.

''It's almost like a rebirth of the new Rita.

''It's a nice final goodbye to everyone who didn't believe in me from the start.''

The 'Body On Me' hitmaker - who recently dropped a soundtrack for the 'Fifty Shades Freed' movie with Liam Payne called 'For You' - says that the record tells it like it is, and is not all doom and gloom.

She told the Daily Star newspaper: ''It tells a consistent story.

''I thought about it a lot and I just wanted people to feel like they were on a journey with me, so I am really proud of it.

''This album is really calm and it has really calm messages, it just is what it is.''

Meanwhile, the former 'X Factor' judge has revealed she has been receiving support from fellow Brit star Sam Smith.

Speaking about the 'Too Good At Goodbyes' hitmaker's words of encouragement, she said: ''I was speaking to Sam Smith the other day and he said to me, 'You've got one of the best voices and I'm so happy for you.'

''And It was nice to get that support from other artists you know, them saying that we know you are in a really good, confidence music groove.''