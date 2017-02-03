Rita Ora is thrilled that Beyoncé and Jay Z are expecting twins.

The 'America's Next Top Model' host was previously signed to Jay Z's record label and couldn't be happier for her former boss and his wife, who already have five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy together.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Rita, 26, said: ''I just think from woman to woman, there's nothing better. It's fantastic. I wish her nothing but the best for the family and for health and everything. They're just bosses at what they do.

''Unfortunately, [I haven't spoken to them]. I just wanted to congratulate them and all that. They must be getting their phones blowing up.''

Earlier this week, Beyoncé announced her pregnancy on Instagram.

She wrote: ''We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. The Carters.''

While Rita spent months locked in a legal battle with Jay Z's Roc Nation label last year, she didn't hold a grudge after signing to Atlantic Records, as she still regards the '99 Problems' rapper as one of her ''idols'', while she thinks of Beyoncé as ''the queen of life''.

Discussing her inspirations, she said previously: ''There are people I respect strictly for their hustling business purposes. Victoria Beckham for one. She's an incredible inspiration and I love her stuff. And she came from the Spice Girls - major!

''Jay is one of my idols and Beyoncé is obviously the queen of life. I'll never not appreciate the experience I have had with them and the things I've seen. They've been great mentors. I look up to them a lot.''