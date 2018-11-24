British pop star Rita Ora thinks thinks there's ''beauty in being who you truly are''.
Rita Ora thinks thinks there's ''beauty in being who you truly are''.
The 27-year-old star has stressed the importance of being sincere, saying it's good to ''embrace'' who you are and not worry too much about what other people might be thinking.
Speaking to the Guardian newspaper, Rita explained: ''Be comfortable and confident with who you are. If you are a shy person, embrace it.
''There is beauty in being who you truly are. Don't try and be anyone else apart from yourself. I really try and be myself as much as possible.''
Rita also spoke out about Kanye West, explaining that even though his opinions may not be popular, she defended his right to voice them.
The British star said: ''Look: people are able to believe what they want to believe. What Kanye believes in is his choice. You can't separate the two, but everyone is free to make their own choices and decisions in the world.''
Meanwhile, Rita recently admitted she had ''an insecure moment'' at the start of her music career.
The chart-topping star is now established as one of the world's best-known pop stars, but Rita admitted to feeling uncertain of herself around the time she released her debut album in 2012.
Rita - who has just released her long-awaited second studio album, 'Phoenix' - shared: ''I had a bit of an insecure moment when I was starting out and I felt like I couldn't be myself, and that has now put a burden on me for the future, because if I was myself then I probably would have been different now. But I'm very grateful for the experience that I had.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
They say that marriage can sometimes destroy a couple's sexual chemistry - but that is...
When Ana and Christian had their first fateful meeting, neither party knew much about the...
Slick direction and meaty performances may be enough for some viewers, but this boxing drama's...
The life of a boxer has never been easy, but for heavyweight champion, Billy Hope...
After all the hype, it's impossible not to expect steam from this adaptation of E.L....
When reserved college girl Anastasia Steele meets mysterious businessman Christian Grey for an interview, she...
Sometimes, a single favour to a friend can end up changing you entirely. When a...
Budding journalist and college student Anastasia Steele has never been the adventurous type in any...
Anastasia Steele is a shy college student who is forced to interview an enigmatic entrepreneur...
When young college student Anastasia Steele meets a mysterious wealthy businessman named Christian Grey, she...
Made in America Festival is an annual music event founded by rapper and businessman Jay-Z...