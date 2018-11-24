Rita Ora thinks thinks there's ''beauty in being who you truly are''.

The 27-year-old star has stressed the importance of being sincere, saying it's good to ''embrace'' who you are and not worry too much about what other people might be thinking.

Speaking to the Guardian newspaper, Rita explained: ''Be comfortable and confident with who you are. If you are a shy person, embrace it.

''There is beauty in being who you truly are. Don't try and be anyone else apart from yourself. I really try and be myself as much as possible.''

Rita also spoke out about Kanye West, explaining that even though his opinions may not be popular, she defended his right to voice them.

The British star said: ''Look: people are able to believe what they want to believe. What Kanye believes in is his choice. You can't separate the two, but everyone is free to make their own choices and decisions in the world.''

Meanwhile, Rita recently admitted she had ''an insecure moment'' at the start of her music career.

The chart-topping star is now established as one of the world's best-known pop stars, but Rita admitted to feeling uncertain of herself around the time she released her debut album in 2012.

Rita - who has just released her long-awaited second studio album, 'Phoenix' - shared: ''I had a bit of an insecure moment when I was starting out and I felt like I couldn't be myself, and that has now put a burden on me for the future, because if I was myself then I probably would have been different now. But I'm very grateful for the experience that I had.''