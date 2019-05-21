Rita Ora has had a burst of creativity after finally getting to release her much-delayed second album 'Phoenix' last November, and she has teased that fans can expect a follow-up soon.
Rita Ora is planning to release her third album by the end of the year or ''beginning'' of 2020.
The 'Let You Love Me' hitmaker's second record 'Phoenix', the long-awaited follow-up to her 2012 debut LP 'Ora', was plagued with delays after she split from Jay-Z's record label Roc Nation in 2016, because she was ''blocked'' from releasing new music.
Rita finally got to unleash 'Phoenix' last November, on Atlantic Records, and she has had a rush of creativity ever since and has vowed to release ''as much music'' as possible for her fans.
Speaking to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, she spilled: ''My label will probably kill me but I'm working on new music and I want to put out a new record at the end of this year or the beginning of next year.
''Everyone will be like, 'What the f***,' but I genuinely think we will do it.
''All the years I've been trying to put this album out, I need to keep flooding.
''Let the rivers flow because they have been blocked for so long.
''This album took so long for me to fight for to get it out, so now it's out I just want to keep putting out as much music as I can.''
The 'Detective Pikachu' star previously admitted she went through a ''rollercoaster of emotions'' after going her separate ways from Roc Nation.
She said: ''I had a bit of an issue, publicly, with putting out music which got me really, really, kind of devastated, and I was really down, and then I was really angry, and then I was really frustrated, and then I was really happy that it was happening ... It was all these emotions, so my album is definitely a rollercoaster of emotions ... I'm still crazy, like, I still love to go out and party. Everyone who knows me knows that I love to have a good time, but I wanted this album to also be [something] you could put on and vibe with your friends. There's a lot of ups and downs, but I'm very, very proud of it.''
