Rita Ora has teased that her next album is ''completely different''.

The pop star released her new single 'How To Be Lonely' - which was co-written by Lewis Capaldi - this month and she has said that fans can expect a totally different experience on her third record.

Speaking about the music video for the track, which was helmed by David Meyers - the man behind Britney Spears' 'Lucky' and Billie Eilish's 'Bad Guy' promos - she told The Face: ''It was a really smart move that Dave wanted to make a video full of metaphors.

''The face-ripping is me shedding skin with the new album coming up - it's completely different [from what I've done before].

She added that the scene of her surrounding by eggs with a yolk in the middle, is ''a symbol of walking around somebody you thought you knew, feeling like you're on eggshells because you can feel it coming to an end.''

The 'Fifty Shades Freed' actress laughed that she got yolk in ''places I can't say out loud''.

She added: ''But you know me, ​I'll do anything for the art!''

Rita's last album was 2018's Phoenix'.

The 29-year-old singer recently shared how 'How To Be Lonely' helped her to overcome a break-up.

Rita - who recently split from Rafferty Law recently and has previously dated the likes of Calvin Harris and Ricky Hil - said: ''It was based off me, after a break-up, and I thought: 'Gosh, I'm all by myself. This sucks, this is awful'.

''And then this song came about and then I thought, 'Wow, this really makes sense' because it made me feel better.''

Rita split from Rafferty - who is the son of Jude Law and Sadie Frost - after the celebrity duo drifted apart.

A source previously said: ''Rita really got on with Raff on set and they had great chemistry.

''They grew close while they were both working in London, although they were just taking each day as it came and weren't in a rush to label anything or move too quickly.

''But Rita has spent so long out of the country now and they're not talking as much as they were, let alone doing the things couples do when they're together.

''Things are on ice until they're back in the same country.

''They might pick up again then, but at the moment they are more like friends.''

Prior to their split, Rita was spending time in Los Angeles recovering after having her tonsils removed, whilst Rafferty was back in London.