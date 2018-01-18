Rita Ora has teased there could be a 'Fifty Shades of Grey' spin-off.

The 27-year-old singer-turned-actress has starred as Mia in the hit movies alongside Jamie Dornan as her onscreen brother Christian Grey, and although the franchise is coming to end this year, Ora has hinted at a possible new movie.

Speaking to Kiss FM, Ora said: ''There could be a sequel because I get kidnapped and there's a whole thing that happens, I'm not spoiling it because the book is already out.''

The movies - which are based on the popular novels by E.L James - follows the racy relationship between Grey and Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) and the final movie in the trilogy 'Fifty Shades Freed' follows the newlyweds who believe they have left behind the figures from their past.

However, as she steps into her role as Mrs Grey, he relaxes into an unfamiliar stability, new threats could jeopardise their happy ending before it even begins.

Not only starring in the movie, Ora also sang the theme song in a duet with Liam Payne, and despite the books being internationally bestsellers, she admitted she read the script before reading the book.

She said: ''I read the script before I read the book. You should go and see it because it's like a great moment in history and has broken so many records and also, whether you like that taste in film or not, it's one of those movies where you should feel as though you need to see at least a few scenes, so just you can say you've seen it. For me, I enjoyed every moment of making it and finishing it off with the single is just great.''