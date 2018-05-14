Rita Ora has teamed up with UEFA to encourage more women to get into football as part of their #WePlayStrong campaign.
The singer-and-actress has teamed up with the European football governing body, who are sponsoring her 'The Girls Tour', for their Together #WePlayStrong campaign in a bid to change the image of women's football, something which the 'Your Song' hitmaker says is a ''privilege'' to be part of.
She said: ''The values of Together #WePlayStrong centre not only around football but female empowerment and equality too, so I was 100% behind this campaign when I was approached to partner with UEFA.
''It's a privilege to be part of such an inspiring initiative, driving home messages of acceptance, individuality and finding a place to belong.
''My message to any young girl that's thinking of picking up a ball is to just go for it!
''Being part of a team inspires confidence, builds friendships and can be liberating.''
Rita and UEFA's aim with the campaign is to make football the number one sport for girls and women in countries across Europe within the next five years.
Peter Willems, Head of Marketing and Sponsorship Activities at UEFA, added: ''We're excited to have Rita Ora on board with Together #WePlayStrong.
''We believe we've formed the perfect partnership that will help to grow the game across Europe for young girls.
''Our partnership will continue to evolve with dynamic surprises that will help connect UEFA to the world of young women through music, entertainment, fashion and sport.''
Details can be found at www.weplaystrong.org
