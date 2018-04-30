Rita Ora has reportedly recruited Cardi B for her 'Girls' music video.

The 'Body On Me' hitmaker is said to have been inspired by the 2001 'Lady Marmalade' promo starring Pink, Christina Aguilera and Lil' Kim for the project, which is believed to begin shooting today (30.04.18) in London, England.

The 'MotorSport' rapper is on the same record label as the 'Your Song' hitmaker, and is said to have agreed to the job despite being heavily pregnant with her first child with her Migos rapper fiancé Offset.

An insider told Metro.co.uk: ''She wanted a female rapper to appear on the song and so called in a favour from her [Atlantic] label mate Cardi B.''

However, Cardi's scenes are said to be being filmed in the US.

'I Got You' hitmaker Bebe Rexha is also said to be on board.

The source said: ''Rita Ora loves Lady Marmalade and has wanted to do an all-star pop collaboration for years. She finally got her wish recently when Bebe Rexha and Charli XCX agreed to appear on her next single Girls.''

Rita's label bosses are said to be splashing the cash on the star-studded video.

They added: ''This is going to be Rita's biggest video to date.''

The 27-year-old singer previewed a live version of 'Girls' with Charli and 'Cigarette' hitmaker Raye at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend in Hull last year, and fans have been waiting ever since for a recorded version and video.

Rita previously revealed her plans to get her fellow female musician friends to join forces for the girl power promo.

She said: ''I have a really cool song called 'Girls' that has all my girls in the industry that I'm friends with, that I love. And they're on the video, too. It's going to be all about females.''

And Charli also previously said she's eager to direct the video after she enjoyed being in charge of the visuals for her song 'Boys', which featured 60 male celebrities including Diplo, Charlie Puth, Joe Jonas, Mark Ronson and will.i.am.