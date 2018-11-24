Pop star Rita Ora has revealed she has trouble sleeping.
The 27-year-old pop star - who is one of the world's best-known singers - has revealed she struggles to fall asleep because she's always got so many different ideas racing through her mind.
Asked what problem she wants some help to cure, Rita shared: ''How do I sleep on the spot? Like, when you know you have two hours in the day to have a nap but your brain is going 100 miles an hour. How do you disconnect and have a nap? That's what I want to know.''
Rita also struggles to deal with hangovers, and so the British star has learned not to ''mix work with pleasure''.
The singer insisted good friends would understand if she rejected the chance to drink because she wanted to ''wake up with a clear mind''.
She told the Guardian newspaper: ''Good friends will support your decisions regardless. Plus, if you show them you can still have fun with them on a night out, they'll get over it.
''I've done it and it's worth it for that next day when you wake up with a clear mind and you don't feel like you're wasting the day. I'm not good at tackling hangovers, so that's why I don't mix work with pleasure.''
Earlier this week, meanwhile, Rita came under fire on social media for lip-syncing her way through Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
But the pop star subsequently rubbished the criticism, saying that circumstances meant she had no alternative other than to lip sync and that, where possible, she always sings live.
Rita made the comments after the Lithuanian singer Simonna tweeted: ''We all know that Rita Ora can sing! Don't be so quick to judge! Idk, but it's possible that tv streaming was late or she was getting different playback or that the sound she was hearing in her headphone was different from what we heard. #MacysParade (sic)''
In response, Rita tweeted: ''Exactly!! You got that right! You know this girl doesn't lip sync it's not my world! Now let me go find some turkey!! (sic)''
