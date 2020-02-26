Rita Ora has reportedly split from Rafferty Law, as the pair drifted apart after three months together due to the long distance between them.
The 'Girls' hitmaker was believed to have gotten close to Rafferty - who is the son of Jude Law and Sadie Frost - three months ago when they were both filming new the 'Oliver Twist' remake titled 'Twist'.
But it has now been claimed the pair have poured cold water on their blossoming romance, after they drifted apart in recent weeks.
A source close to Rita, 29, told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''Rita really got on with Raff on set and they had great chemistry.
''They grew close while they were both working in London, although they were just taking each day as it came and weren't in a rush to label anything or move too quickly.
''But Rita has spent so long out of the country now and they're not talking as much as they were, let alone doing the things couples do when they're together.
''Things are on ice until they're back in the same country.
''They might pick up again then, but at the moment they are more like friends.''
The distance between them came as Rita has been spending time in Los Angeles recovering after having her tonsils removed, whilst Rafferty has been back in London.
Rita and Rafferty, 23, were first reported to be dating in December last year, after they got close on the set of the upcoming movie 'Twist', in which Rita will play the Artful Dodger and Rafferty will star as Oliver Twist.
A source said at the time: ''It has been simmering for some time after they started working together.
''People made a few comments about the chemistry straight away and the gossip started from there. But it was only after a while that the attraction really grew into something meaningful between them.''
The former couple originally kept their romance under wraps, but were spotted holding hands as they left a British Fashion Awards after-party in early December.
The insider added: ''Now it's a proper relationship so they decided they were ready to go out as a couple for the first time. They couldn't help holding hands as they left. It's still early days but they're pretty loved-up right now.''
