Rita Ora has reportedly split from Andrew Watt again.

The 28-year-old singer and the record producer were believed to have rekindled their romance earlier this year after first giving love between them a go for two years, before splitting in September last year.

But now, it seems they've called time on their relationship once again, as The Sun on Sunday reports the couple are no longer together.

According to the publication, Andrew has been telling pals: ''This time it's for good.''

The 'Let You Love Me' hitmaker and the musician, also 28, were believed to have given their romance another try in March this year, when they were reported to ''know what they have is the real deal''.

A source said at the time: ''Rita and Andrew split because they were so busy, but they've realised they want to make things work.

''Both of their schedules are crazy - Rita with her 'Phoenix World Tour' and Andrew as one of the most in-demand producers in pop.

''But they re-connected this year and are making time to see each other when they can. They know that what they have is the real deal.

''Their friends all get on with each other and it just seemed crazy to them to throw away what they had.''

After splitting from Andrew in 2018, Rita went on to have a short romance with 'The Amazing Spider-Man' star Andrew Garfield, but she and Watt remained ''good friends''.

The insider added: ''Her string of dates with Andrew Garfield really put things in perspective. She and Andrew Watt have always remained good friends.''

Rita has also been romantically linked to the likes of Calvin Harris and Rob Kardashian in the past.