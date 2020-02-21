Rita Ora says the Spice Girls and Madonna are her style icons.

The 29-year-old singer has modelled and collaborated with some of the biggest fashion brands, but now she has opened up on where she gets her inspiration for her style, which can be traced back to her younger years when she was obsessed with the pop stars.

Speaking to Grazia, Rita said: ''Oh, my inspiration probably relates back to the 90s, like the Madonna or Kate Moss style, for example. Also, the Spice Girls. They have always been my role models on how to express your attitude through style.''

The 'Anywhere' hitmaker also revealed what musicians from more recent times have inspired her aesthetic.

She added: ''Jennifer Lopez and until recently Beyoncé, have been incredibly inspiring for me. I guess, seeing what these women have achieved has taught me to not being afraid to dream.''

Rita has just teamed up with Thomas Sabo for her own jewellery collection and has revealed that she first developed a love for jewellery after her grandmother gifted her engagement ring.

She recalled: ''Jewellery is definitely part of my life! I can't remember my very first piece, but there is a special piece which I received from my grandmother - her engagement ring. At that time, she had given her wedding ring to my older sister. I was so jealous so she gave me her engagement ring.''

What's more, she now collects specific accessories that give her meaning and remind her of ''special moments''.

The pop star added: ''In terms of preferences, when I was younger I preferred to wear silver jewellery. Now I am a huge fan of all kinds of metals - from silver to gold, colours and glitz and love to mix and match. I love to collect pieces that remind me of special moments in life and reflect my past, present and future.''