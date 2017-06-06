Rita Ora finds songwriting to be therapeutic.

The 26-year-old star has admitted to spending much of her early life trying to emulate her mother Vera's ''unbreakable spirit'' - but Rita now believes she makes better music when she exposes her own vulnerabilities.

The blonde beauty - who is currently putting the finishing touches to her second album - shared: ''I always thought I had to be this kind of unbreakable person, just because my mum is - she's so strong - and as a woman, I've always thought I had to be like that.

''I really realised in songwriting, the more open you are the better it is for you, it's really like therapy.''

The release of Rita's second studio album has been delayed by her lengthy legal dispute with her original record label Roc Nation.

But Rita is confident she's found a ''brilliant family'' with her new label.

She told Notion magazine: ''Warners was a brilliant family for me to be a part of, and now I am, and my friends are signed to them, you know Ed [Sheeran], Charli [XCX]. I think for me it was really home for me without even knowing.''

Rita is also philosophical about her new record, insisting she will recall the creative process fondly even if the album is a commercial flop.

She said: ''I have 100 percent confidence in my music but you can't control what people are going to love and what people aren't going to love, and I can only just hope they like it. But the experience of making it was one I'll never forget.''

Meanwhile, Rita recently admitted that her main aspiration is to please her parents, Vera and Besnik.

Rita's family left Kosovo for political reasons and relocated to London in the early 90s, where she subsequently developed her singing talents.

She said: ''I've become obsessed with creating something because I've got a family and all that. My parents, I want them to be happy.''