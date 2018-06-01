Rita Ora has already snubbed the chance to write an autobiography.

The 27-year-old pop star says she's lucky to live such an ''amazing life'' and she has ''the best stories'' to tell about her time in the spotlight, but Rita worries she would lose some of her showbiz pals if she were to make their escapades public.

The chart-topping singer confessed: ''I have had an amazing life but I feel like I've just started.

''I have the best stories for days. But I feel like if I write them in a book, nobody would be my friend anymore. If I do it, it will be nameless, and what's the point of sharing the story?''

Despite this, Rita revealed she still has plenty of career and life goals she'd like to achieve in the coming years.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, she explained: ''I definitely feel like I'm still young at 27 and I have so much I want to do.

''I could write a lot of stories about performing for the Pope and stories about the Oscars.''

Meanwhile, Rita recently attracted controversy for her hit single 'Girls', which was accused of trivialising bisexuality.

But Charli XCX - who appears on the song alongside Bebe Rexha and Cardi B - has come to her defence, saying the song was never intended to be ''exploitative''.

She said: ''I think the conversation and dialogue around this song is really important. I try so hard to be as involved with the LGBTQ community as possible. Without that community, my career would not really be anything.

''I know from when Rita invited me to be a part of the song, this song was about a specific experience that she had with a woman.

''I know that Rita's had extremely meaningful relationships with both men and women. She really does have every right to tell her story because she's not doing it from an exploitative viewpoint: she's been with women and had relationships with women. She's had relationships with men too. I don't understand why her story is less valid than anybody else's.''