Rita Ora marked the start of 2018 by sharing a naked picture of herself with her 12.6 million Instagram followers and promising to show them more in the new year.
Rita Ora shared a stunning naked photo of herself to celebrate the New Year as she promised to show fans what music she has been working on.
The 27-year-old singer posed lying on a zebra print rug, wearing only jewellery and stiletto heels in the sexy picture credited to photographer Damon Baker.
Rita captioned the saucy snap: ''Hi I'm Rita it's nice to meet you 2018!''
The 'Body On Me' star also posted a screen grab of her achievements to date, including four UK Number One hit singles, and promised fans more to come in the new year.
Rita wrote: ''I️ can't wait to keep doing what I️ love for you all! I️ can't tell you how forever grateful I️ am to be able to live my dream and have all of you by my side all I️ can say is thank you a million trillion times over! I️ can't wait to show you what I've been working on for next year!! Until then have the best NYE ever!!! (sic)''
The former judge of ' The X Factor' and 'The Voice' is due to return on the big screen as Christian Grey's sister Mia in 'Fifty Shades Freed' this year. But the post is a clear hint that actress-and-singer plans to release new music.
In 2017 Rita travelled to Africa to take part in charity work with elephant protection organisation Space for Giants and nature charity the Big Life Foundation. While there she celebrated her 27th birthday and shared snaps of herself in a revealing swimsuit which she jokingly captions, ''Birthday Suit.''
Rita - who is believed to be dating Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood's son Tyrone Wood - recently revealed she has frozen her eggs to protect her chances of having a family in the future on the advice of her doctor.
