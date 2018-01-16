Rita Ora has teased her next movie role which will be based in the UK and feature homegrown talent.
Rita Ora has been working on a secret British movie.
The pop star is no stranger to the big screen having appeared in 'Fast & Furious 6' and 'Southpaw', while she plays Mia Grey in the 'Fifty Shades' franchise.
Now the 'Anywhere' hitmaker has revealed she has landed a part in a new film featuring homegrown talent.
She told The Sun newspaper: ''I can't give too much away but it's really exciting because it's based out of here and all the actors are British so it's a really nice vibe.''
In 2016, Rita was rumoured to be in the running for a role in 'The Flash' film.
The singer-and-actress was said to be set to play reporter Iris West in the DC Comics movie, in which Ezra Miller plays the super-fast superhero Barry Allen.
However, Kiersey Clemons landed the role of the Picture News journalist who will be The Flash's love interest in 'Flashpoint', which is now slated to be released in 2020.
The Flash appeared briefly in 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' and made his first full appearance on the big screen in 'Justice League' in November.
The standalone 'Flash' movie will be directed by Rick Famuyiwa from a script written by Phil Lord and Chris Miller.
In the comic book, Iris goes on to marry Barry Allen after the pair fall in love.
In the meantime, Rita has the new movie 'Fifty Shades Freed' hitting cinemas next month, and she has even released a song for the soundtrack called 'For You', which features One Direction star Liam Payne.
