Rita Ora will host and perform at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) in November.

The 26-year-old singer is returning to her home city of London to host the annual awards show at Wembley Arena, and Rita is already looking forward to the ceremony on November 12.

She explained: ''I'm so excited to be hosting this year's MTV EMAs in my hometown.

''I still remember how much fun my first EMAs was in Frankfurt in 2012, when I performed 'RIP.' I can't wait to get back on the stage to host and perform. Worlds will collide on this global stage come November 12, so get ready.''

The 'Your Song' hitmaker said that following a series of terrorists attacks in the UK capital earlier this year, she is determined to help stage a memorable show for music fans.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about the event, Rita shared: ''We just really want to focus on what the show is about, which is MTV Europe Music Awards.

''We plan to bring a form of spirit and hope into a music awards show, especially being in London. There are a lot of things that have happened this year, and it's really important to just be proud of where you are from.''

The EMAs - which are to be aired live across MTV's TV, social and digital platforms this year - were first staged in London in 1996.

And Bruce Gillmer, the Head of Music and Music Talent at Viacom, believes Rita is the perfect host for the awards show.

He said: ''Rita is a multi-talented star who's been an MTV core artist for over half of a decade.

''She's the perfect hometown hero to lead the 2017 MTV EMAs, which promises to be the year's ultimate global music celebration.''

Meanwhile, MTV plans to reveal the names of other performers and presenters at the show over the coming weeks.