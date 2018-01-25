Rita Ora has said the third instalment of the 'Fifty Shades' franchise, 'Fifty Shades Freed', is more ''thriller-y'' than anything else.
Rita Ora thinks 'Fifty Shades Freed' is ''way more thriller-y'' than the other two movies.
The 27-year-old singer-turned-actress - who stars as Mia in the hit movies - has admitted she felt sad making the final film in the franchise, but she's promised fans that 'Fifty Shades Freed' will feature plenty of heart-stopping scenes.
Rita explained: ''I was really excited because I definitely had a bigger part in the movie, and I ended up loving each and every one of the cast and crew, including Dakota [Johnson, Anastasia Steele] and Jamie [Dornan, Christian Grey], and everyone was super supportive of one another.
''It was actually kind of sad wrapping up, because I guess that was the last movie, but it's so exciting.
''It's definitely way more thriller-y than anything. It's got moments of my getting kidnapped. There's fighting scenes. It's really great.''
The movies - which are based on the popular novels by E.L James - follows the racy relationship between Christian and Anastasia, with the final movie following the newlyweds who believe they have left behind the figures from their past.
However, as she steps into her role as Mrs Grey, Christian relaxes into an unfamiliar stability, which could threaten their relationship.
In the books, Mia is only a small part of the story - but Rita revealed that the success of the movies has allowed her to develop the character.
She said: ''I think she evolved a lot. She never was meant to be that much of a character, to be honest, and then I think that over time, the success of the movie really gave us the ability to build my role.''
It's nothing like the country vibe we were anticipating.
The most exciting movies set to drop in the coming months.
They say that marriage can sometimes destroy a couple's sexual chemistry - but that is...
When Ana and Christian had their first fateful meeting, neither party knew much about the...
Slick direction and meaty performances may be enough for some viewers, but this boxing drama's...
The life of a boxer has never been easy, but for heavyweight champion, Billy Hope...
After all the hype, it's impossible not to expect steam from this adaptation of E.L....
When reserved college girl Anastasia Steele meets mysterious businessman Christian Grey for an interview, she...
Sometimes, a single favour to a friend can end up changing you entirely. When a...
Budding journalist and college student Anastasia Steele has never been the adventurous type in any...
Anastasia Steele is a shy college student who is forced to interview an enigmatic entrepreneur...
When young college student Anastasia Steele meets a mysterious wealthy businessman named Christian Grey, she...
Made in America Festival is an annual music event founded by rapper and businessman Jay-Z...