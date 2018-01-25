Rita Ora thinks 'Fifty Shades Freed' is ''way more thriller-y'' than the other two movies.

The 27-year-old singer-turned-actress - who stars as Mia in the hit movies - has admitted she felt sad making the final film in the franchise, but she's promised fans that 'Fifty Shades Freed' will feature plenty of heart-stopping scenes.

Rita explained: ''I was really excited because I definitely had a bigger part in the movie, and I ended up loving each and every one of the cast and crew, including Dakota [Johnson, Anastasia Steele] and Jamie [Dornan, Christian Grey], and everyone was super supportive of one another.

''It was actually kind of sad wrapping up, because I guess that was the last movie, but it's so exciting.

''It's definitely way more thriller-y than anything. It's got moments of my getting kidnapped. There's fighting scenes. It's really great.''

The movies - which are based on the popular novels by E.L James - follows the racy relationship between Christian and Anastasia, with the final movie following the newlyweds who believe they have left behind the figures from their past.

However, as she steps into her role as Mrs Grey, Christian relaxes into an unfamiliar stability, which could threaten their relationship.

In the books, Mia is only a small part of the story - but Rita revealed that the success of the movies has allowed her to develop the character.

She said: ''I think she evolved a lot. She never was meant to be that much of a character, to be honest, and then I think that over time, the success of the movie really gave us the ability to build my role.''