Rita Ora has claimed Avicii ''changed her life.''

The 27-year-old singer broke down in tears as she paid tribute to the DJ - who sadly passed away last week at the age of just 28 - before performing their track 'Lonely Together' at the celebrations for King's Day in the Netherlands on Friday (27.04.18).

She said: ''It's gonna be hard for me to sing this next song and I'll tell you why. I had the honour of collaborating with someone who changed my life and he was a really good friend of mine. I heard some DJs playing some of his music earlier, and I haven't sang his song that we did together ever since he passed away, until today. It's going to be very hard for me to sing this next song.

''I'm obviously talking about the incredible Avicii. We collaborated on the last song that he released together, and so it's going to be very tough for me to sing this next one. One of my dearest friends and I would really appreciate that.''

The 'Your Song' hitmaker was also among the celebrities who took to social media after the news of Avicii's death was announced in a statement by his family.

She said: ''I remember how amazing it was to make Lonely Together and it felt like just yesterday we were talking.

''Condolences to Avicii's family, friends, and the fans who supported him. May he rest in peace. Gone too soon. I'm devastated. Heartbroken. (sic)''

The Swedish-born DJ - whose real name is Tim Bergling - was found dead in Muscat, Oman, on April 20, and whilst a cause of death has not yet been confirmed, a statement from his family which includes the words ''he could not go on any longer'', seemed to hint at suicide.