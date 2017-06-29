Rita Ora and 2 Chainz share ''the best friendship ever''.

The 26-year-old beauty has worked with the rapper on her long-awaited second album, which also features the likes of Ed Sheeran and Charli XCX - and Rita has admitted she relishes spending time with the hip-hop star.

She shared: ''I love him.

''It's the best friendship ever. He's the coolest in the world. People are so ­surprised but me and him are actually friends. He's like my homey.''

Rita said she's a fan of his music and is glad they finally got to work together on her new album.

She told The Sun newspaper: ''He knows so much and I guess he has lived through a lot. He's one of my favourite rappers in the world so I'm happy we finally got to do something.''

This comes shortly after Rita revealed she approaches her ambitions ''like a man''.

The singer has previously spoken about her long-term aspiration of building her own empire - but Rita admitted that, unlike Tyra Banks, her co-star on 'America's Next Top Model', she isn't able to multi-task.

Asked about her ambitions, Rita shared: ''I just really want to make something so that I can retire and be all right. You know what I mean? My parents have always been really futuristic humans, always thinking about the future. And we were just raised like that. I didn't know what I meant by empire when I was just starting out. I didn't know.

''I did 'America's Next Top Model' and Tyra, she created an empire. I really respect people who do that because it just makes you look really multi-tasking, you know?

''I mean, to be honest, I can't even pass my driving test, let alone start an empire. I'm like a man: I focus on one thing. No offence. I've got a bit of an Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder about this.''