Rita Ora and 2 Chainz share ''the best friendship ever''.
The 26-year-old beauty has worked with the rapper on her long-awaited second album, which also features the likes of Ed Sheeran and Charli XCX - and Rita has admitted she relishes spending time with the hip-hop star.
She shared: ''I love him.
''It's the best friendship ever. He's the coolest in the world. People are so surprised but me and him are actually friends. He's like my homey.''
Rita said she's a fan of his music and is glad they finally got to work together on her new album.
She told The Sun newspaper: ''He knows so much and I guess he has lived through a lot. He's one of my favourite rappers in the world so I'm happy we finally got to do something.''
This comes shortly after Rita revealed she approaches her ambitions ''like a man''.
The singer has previously spoken about her long-term aspiration of building her own empire - but Rita admitted that, unlike Tyra Banks, her co-star on 'America's Next Top Model', she isn't able to multi-task.
Asked about her ambitions, Rita shared: ''I just really want to make something so that I can retire and be all right. You know what I mean? My parents have always been really futuristic humans, always thinking about the future. And we were just raised like that. I didn't know what I meant by empire when I was just starting out. I didn't know.
''I did 'America's Next Top Model' and Tyra, she created an empire. I really respect people who do that because it just makes you look really multi-tasking, you know?
''I mean, to be honest, I can't even pass my driving test, let alone start an empire. I'm like a man: I focus on one thing. No offence. I've got a bit of an Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder about this.''
She's swapped the studio for a film set with new Netflix series.
Ed Sheeran performed a spectacular set on the Pyramid Stage on Sunday.
Viral video ties in 'GoT' soundbites to the lyrics of Gloria Gaynor classic.
Here are a few of the best moments over the Glastonbury weekend.
The wrestling series hit the streaming service earlier this week.
The Marvel Studios head was blunt in his answer.
When Ana and Christian had their first fateful meeting, neither party knew much about the...
Slick direction and meaty performances may be enough for some viewers, but this boxing drama's...
The life of a boxer has never been easy, but for heavyweight champion, Billy Hope...
After all the hype, it's impossible not to expect steam from this adaptation of E.L....
When reserved college girl Anastasia Steele meets mysterious businessman Christian Grey for an interview, she...
Sometimes, a single favour to a friend can end up changing you entirely. When a...
Budding journalist and college student Anastasia Steele has never been the adventurous type in any...
Anastasia Steele is a shy college student who is forced to interview an enigmatic entrepreneur...
When young college student Anastasia Steele meets a mysterious wealthy businessman named Christian Grey, she...
Made in America Festival is an annual music event founded by rapper and businessman Jay-Z...